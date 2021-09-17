Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Sport

Injury worries mount for Cardiff ahead of Bournemouth test

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 1:37 pm
Mick McCarthy is short of numbers in midfield ahead of Cardiff’s match against Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)
Mick McCarthy has a number of injury concerns as Cardiff prepare to welcome Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ryan Giles has tested positive for Covid-19 while Joe Ralls faces a month out with a groin problem, leaving Cardiff short of numbers in midfield as Leandro Bacuna continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.

Lee Tomlin has had surgery on his groin, another bump in his long road to recovery as he nears one year on the sidelines, but fellow long-term absentee Isaac Vassell is back in training after needing to self-isolate.

Rubin Colwill, who scored twice in last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest, was replaced at half-time in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Coventry as McCarthy said the 19-year-old was “shattered”, so Sam Bowen could start in his place.

Leif Davis is in contention to return for Bournemouth in south Wales.

The on-loan Leeds left-back missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, though may find it tough to dislodge Jordan Zemura, who scored twice in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Barnsley.

Scott Parker has reported no new injuries following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over QPR which put Bournemouth joint top with West Brom.

Academy graduate Jaidon Anthony continued to impress in Tuesday’s win, collecting a goal and an assist, and he should keep his place ahead of summer signings Jamal Lowe and Morgan Rogers.

