Injury worries mount for Cardiff ahead of Bournemouth test

Mick McCarthy has a number of injury concerns as Cardiff prepare to welcome Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ryan Giles has tested positive for Covid-19 while Joe Ralls faces a month out with a groin problem, leaving Cardiff short of numbers in midfield as Leandro Bacuna continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.

Lee Tomlin has had surgery on his groin, another bump in his long road to recovery as he nears one year on the sidelines, but fellow long-term absentee Isaac Vassell is back in training after needing to self-isolate.

Rubin Colwill, who scored twice in last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest, was replaced at half-time in Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Coventry as McCarthy said the 19-year-old was “shattered”, so Sam Bowen could start in his place.

Leif Davis is in contention to return for Bournemouth in south Wales.

The on-loan Leeds left-back missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, though may find it tough to dislodge Jordan Zemura, who scored twice in last Saturday’s 3-0 win over Barnsley.

Scott Parker has reported no new injuries following Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over QPR which put Bournemouth joint top with West Brom.

Academy graduate Jaidon Anthony continued to impress in Tuesday’s win, collecting a goal and an assist, and he should keep his place ahead of summer signings Jamal Lowe and Morgan Rogers.