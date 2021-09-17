Josh Sargent and Dimitris Giannoulis available again for Norwich

Norwich will have forward Josh Sargent and defender Dimitris Giannoulis available again following injury problems for the Premier League match against Watford.

Giannoulis (back/neck) and American international Sargent (hamstring) missed last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal following fitness issues on return from the international break, while new signings Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann could both be involved.

Jacob Sorensen has shaken off a dead leg, while midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has been laid low by illness, but tested negative for Covid-19. Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) remains out and winger Przemyslaw Placheta is recovering from his coronavirus infection in pre-season. Bali Mumba (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continue their own rehabilitation.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz could make changes for the trip to Carrow Road in an attempt to end their run of three consecutive defeats in the league.

Midfielder Ozan Tufan is one option for the Spaniard, while Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley were restricted to unused substitute roles during the 2-0 loss to Wolves last time out.

Back-up goalkeeper Ben Foster and Kiko Femenia are in full training again and in contention, but Dan Gosling and Joao Pedro are still building up fitness after spells on the sideline.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Rupp, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Gibson, Omobamidele, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Sorensen, Idah, Sargent, Tzolis

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Foster, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Masina, Rose, Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Tufan, Sissoko, Sema, Sarr, King, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.