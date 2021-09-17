Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Josh Sargent and Dimitris Giannoulis available again for Norwich

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 2:18 pm
Norwich forward Josh Sargent picked up a hamstring problem while on international duty (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich forward Josh Sargent picked up a hamstring problem while on international duty (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich will have forward Josh Sargent and defender Dimitris Giannoulis available again following injury problems for the Premier League match against Watford.

Giannoulis (back/neck) and American international Sargent (hamstring) missed last weekend’s defeat at Arsenal following fitness issues on return from the international break, while new signings Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann could both be involved.

Jacob Sorensen has shaken off a dead leg, while midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou has been laid low by illness, but tested negative for Covid-19. Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) remains out and winger Przemyslaw Placheta is recovering from his coronavirus infection in pre-season. Bali Mumba (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continue their own rehabilitation.

Watford boss Xisco Munoz could make changes for the trip to Carrow Road in an attempt to end their run of three consecutive defeats in the league.

Midfielder Ozan Tufan is one option for the Spaniard, while Craig Cathcart and Tom Cleverley were restricted to unused substitute roles during the 2-0 loss to Wolves last time out.

Back-up goalkeeper Ben Foster and Kiko Femenia are in full training again and in contention, but Dan Gosling and Joao Pedro are still building up fitness after spells on the sideline.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Rupp, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Gibson, Omobamidele, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Rashica, Sorensen, Idah, Sargent, Tzolis

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Foster, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Masina, Rose, Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Tufan, Sissoko, Sema, Sarr, King, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal