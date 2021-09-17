Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No contact’ with investors in failed takeover – Rochdale

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 2:24 pm
Rochdale insist no contact had been made between the club and a group of potential investors (Dave Howarth/PA)
Rochdale have claimed there has never been any contact between the club and a group of investors which had attempted to take control at Spotland.

Morton House MGT pulled out of its bid to oust the Sky Bet League Two’s current board last month after an English Football League investigation.

The EFL announced last month that Morton House MGT had refused to co-operate over the league’s owners and directors’ test and planned to divest shares it had acquired in the club “at the earliest opportunity”.

But Rochdale said on Friday in a statement on their official website: “We note media speculation regarding a transfer of shares in Rochdale Football Club.

“We can confirm that the club have had no contact whatsoever with Morton House MGT and First Form Construction Ltd, or Matt Southall.

“The EFL have also had no contact with either party.

“As always, the club will continue to comply with all EFL regulations on ownership and acquisition of control, and, as per the EFL statement of August 21, 2021, we will assist the EFL in any way possible with their ongoing investigation into Morton House MGT and First Form Construction Ltd.”

The EFL’s statement in August said: “Morton House MGT, its directors and representatives, have confirmed to the League they are refusing to co-operate with the League’s ongoing investigations.

“Despite these developments, the EFL will be continuing with its disciplinary investigations into this matter and will take the most appropriate action available to it under its regulations.

“More importantly, the EFL will continue to work with Rochdale AFC as we collectively seek to ensure a successful and sustainable long-term future for the club and all those associated with it, particularly its players, staff, and supporters.”

