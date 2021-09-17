‘No contact’ with investors in failed takeover – Rochdale

Rochdale have claimed there has never been any contact between the club and a group of investors which had attempted to take control at Spotland.

Morton House MGT pulled out of its bid to oust the Sky Bet League Two’s current board last month after an English Football League investigation.

The EFL announced last month that Morton House MGT had refused to co-operate over the league’s owners and directors’ test and planned to divest shares it had acquired in the club “at the earliest opportunity”.

But Rochdale said on Friday in a statement on their official website: “We note media speculation regarding a transfer of shares in Rochdale Football Club.

“We can confirm that the club have had no contact whatsoever with Morton House MGT and First Form Construction Ltd, or Matt Southall.

“The EFL have also had no contact with either party.

“As always, the club will continue to comply with all EFL regulations on ownership and acquisition of control, and, as per the EFL statement of August 21, 2021, we will assist the EFL in any way possible with their ongoing investigation into Morton House MGT and First Form Construction Ltd.”

The EFL’s statement in August said: “Morton House MGT, its directors and representatives, have confirmed to the League they are refusing to co-operate with the League’s ongoing investigations.

“Despite these developments, the EFL will be continuing with its disciplinary investigations into this matter and will take the most appropriate action available to it under its regulations.

“More importantly, the EFL will continue to work with Rochdale AFC as we collectively seek to ensure a successful and sustainable long-term future for the club and all those associated with it, particularly its players, staff, and supporters.”