Saturday, September 18th 2021
Sport

Preston could be unchanged for home Championship clash with West Brom

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 2:45 pm
Preston boss Frankie McAvoy is still without several key players (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Preston boss Frankie McAvoy could name an unchanged starting line-up for the home game against West Brom.

McAvoy has no new injury or suspension worries following the midweek draw at Sheffield United.

Striker Ched Evans remains doubtful after missing the last five games due to a calf injury.

Forwards Tom Barkhuizen and Scott Sinclair are both still recovering from illness and summer signing Matt Olosunde (Achilles) is working his way back from injury.

West Brom manager Valerien Ismael has reported no new injuries following the goalless midweek home draw against Derby.

Midfielder Matt Clarke is hoping to return to action in early October as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Defender Dara O’Shea continues his rehabilitation after fracturing his ankle while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Former Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan is working his way towards full match fitness after joining the club as a free agent during the transfer window.

