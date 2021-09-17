Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

David Martindale hopes ‘horrific’ Livingston pitch helps to keep Celtic at bay

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 4:18 pm
Celtic’s David Turnbull is dejected as Livingston players celebrate during a meeting in January (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s David Turnbull is dejected as Livingston players celebrate during a meeting in January (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale aims to take advantage of their “horrific” pitch when Ange Postecoglou becomes the latest Celtic boss to seek an elusive win at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Celtic have not won in West Lothian since Livingston returned to the top flight in 2018, drawing three times and losing once in their four trips.

Martindale had his tongue in cheek when he repeated criticism of their artificial pitch but he acknowledged it was a factor in Celtic’s struggles.

And with Postecoglou having suffered five defeats in six away matches as Celtic manager, the latest a 4-3 Europa League reverse against Real Betis on Thursday, Martindale has vowed to pile on the pressure.

“They are going through a transitional period, albeit they are a very, very good football team,” Martindale said.

“But there’s probably a lot of football players, and the manager, coming into the unknown a little bit.

“Hopefully everybody has told them how horrific the park is and they are looking forward to it.

“Within these four walls, we are expecting to go and try and pick points up on Sunday.

“I have got to try and use every advantage I have got. The park is obviously horrific, which helps us.

“But, listen, they have played a hard European game and from my point of view, the game went very well in our favour because it was a really, really difficult game for Celtic, albeit they were very, very good in moments of the game.

“But the way the game went, you could see they were putting a lot into the game, there was a lot of energy, and the temperature obviously (didn’t help).

“I don’t know when they travelled back but all these factors and variables can only help us on Sunday and we have got to try and use that to our advantage.

“We were talking about that in the office the other day. Historically, and I’m not just looking at Celtic, when teams have played away in Europe there is always a wee bit of a lull when they come back to their domestic leagues. So I think we have got to utilise that as best we can.”

Livingston have shown they can get results at Celtic Park as well, securing two goalless draws in the past three years, but Martindale feels home games have a different dynamic.

“You’ve had Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon has been here,” he said. “It’s a nice stat to have.

“But let’s be honest, the calibre of player that Celtic can afford to put on the field, I don’t think they enjoy playing on a plastic surface. Let’s be honest. So I have got to use that to my advantage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal