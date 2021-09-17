Sport Scot Bennett out as Newport wait to discover extent of foot injury By Press Association September 17, 2021, 4:22 pm Scot Bennett has a foot injury and will miss out for Newport (Nigel French/PA) Scot Bennett will miss Newport’s League Two clash with Walsall due to a foot injury. The 30-year-old midfielder left Rodney Parade in a protective boot after Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Northampton. Newport are sweating on whether Bennett has suffered any ligament damage to add to a broken bone in his foot. Ed Upson is expected to return however, having shaken off a sickness bug. Walsall have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to south Wales. Conor Wilkinson and Rory Holden are still sidelined. Joss Labadie will miss out as he continues to serve his three-match suspension. Boss Andy Taylor wants the Saddlers to extend their four-game unbeaten run and claim their first away win of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jon Brady delighted with Northampton’s character after returning to winning ways Simon Weaver takes Newport’s defensive formation as ‘sign of respect’ Leaders Harrogate battle back to earn point against Newport Joss Labadie suspended for Walsall’s clash with Mansfield