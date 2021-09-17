Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Adam Webster unavailable for Brighton’s home clash with Leicester

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 4:31 pm
Brighton’s Adam Webster suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford last weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Brighton’s Adam Webster suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford last weekend (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Adam Webster will sit out Brighton’s home clash with Leicester on Sunday but fellow defender Dan Burn is back in contention.

Webster looks set to be out of action until after next month’s international break due to the hamstring problem that forced him off in the first half of last weekend’s 1-0 win at Brentford. Burn is poised to return after a knee problem.

Enock Mwepu is available but Pascal Gross is still not after both missed the Brentford game for coronavirus-related reasons, Aaron Connolly is fit again following a glute issue and the plan is for Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) to make his comeback in next Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Swansea.

Leicester are expected to be without Jonny Evans for the trip to the Amex Stadium.

The defender came off at half-time of the 2-2 Europa League draw with Napoli as he battles the foot injury he suffered with at the end of last season.

Ayoze Perez serves the final game of his three-match ban while Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans are in line for a recall after starting on the bench against Napoli on Thursday.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Roberts, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepu, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, March, Richards, Connolly, Maupay, Welbeck, Locadia.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Albrighton, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal