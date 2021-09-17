Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kevin van Veen hopes to spoil the title party as Motherwell visit Rangers

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 4:47 pm
Kevin van Veen in action against Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen feels playing in front of 50,000 at Ibrox can bring the best out of him as he recalled giving Chelsea a fright at Stamford Bridge.

Van Veen was part of a Scunthorpe side that lost 2-0 against a side featuring the likes of Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Diego Costa six seasons ago. But he should have had a penalty when Ramires tripped him, and he almost caught out Asmir Begovic with an ambitious free-kick.

Motherwell take on Rangers on Sunday after the home side hoist the league title flag in a ceremony delayed from the opening day, and Covid restrictions mean there will be no visiting fans inside Ibrox.

But van Veen believes he can thrive in the hostile atmosphere.

The Dutchman said: “The last big one was the FA Cup with Scunthorpe against Chelsea away so that was quite a big game too. This is going to be something similar or even bigger.

“Chelsea put their strongest team out. I played left wing and I actually had one of the best games in my career on the left wing, against (Branislav) Ivanovic. I should have had a penalty and I hit the post.

“I do feel I am really looking forward to these type of games. I feel it brings the best out in me and hopefully I can show on Sunday that I can be on the level to threaten and be dangerous and creative even against Rangers, just play my own game, work hard for my team-mates and hopefully get a good result.”

Van Veen, who netted his second goal in three league starts against Aberdeen last weekend, added: “It’s a big test, everyone knows how good they are. We are in good form, we played quite well on Saturday and didn’t give much away. Hopefully we can defend well as a team and going forward we can be an attacking threat.”

The talented former Northampton player has spoken of how he is motivated to get fans off their seats, but he will be looking to silence the crowd on Sunday.

“Personally, I love to ruin a title party,” he said. “That would be good but it’s going to be really tough. We really need to be on top of our game, every single one of us, we need to be at the top of our game and even a little bit more, to get a good result there.”

