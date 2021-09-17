Sport Jose sees funny side and Cross finally gets high five – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association September 17, 2021, 5:56 pm Jose Mourinho was all smiles (Clive Brunskill/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 17. Football Jose saw the funny side. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) Michail Antonio reflected on his rise. From Tooting to Europe. Bigger stage, same energy ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ae1ULsCtpu— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) September 17, 2021 Lucy Bronze wished England well. Gutted I can't be on the pitch representing @Lionesses ahead of the @FIFAWWC qualifiers. The girls know what to do though, let's go 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/lGQ5ZqbiKU— Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) September 17, 2021 And the Lionesses prepared for their match with a walk. Matchday walk ✅North Macedonia 🔜 pic.twitter.com/OvXL5KqBPq— Lionesses (@Lionesses) September 17, 2021 Real Madrid revealed their new third kit. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) England appreciated Jude Bellingham’s skill. View this post on InstagramA post shared by England football team (@england) Happy 75th birthday to former West Ham captain and manager Billy Bonds. Wishing a very happy birthday to @WestHam's never-say-die captain, Billy Bonds. ⚒The club's all-time record appearance holder, and only the second Hammers skipper to lift the FA Cup.https://t.co/2PS0CnuRnV📸 @Mirrorpix pic.twitter.com/4f0v63J9x5— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) September 17, 2021 Cricket Kate Cross finally got that high five! Three photos, three pies 🥧 🥧 🥧 pic.twitter.com/YDFilHL0r9— Kate Cross (@katecross16) September 17, 2021 Update 🥳 pic.twitter.com/iOYMnb4S1A— Kate Cross (@katecross16) September 17, 2021 Formula One September 17 was a great day to be born a racing driver. #OnThisDay in 1929, a sporting icon was born. Today, Sir Stirling Moss would have turned 92 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wJdHBUXJwx— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) September 17, 2021 Happy Birthday to the '96 world champ, @HillF1! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/r2Q84BLPbL— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) September 17, 2021 Happy Birthday champ, @HillF1 🎉 pic.twitter.com/luYVuHBSzm— Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) September 17, 2021 🎂 Joyeux Anniversaire, @OconEsteban! 🎂 2️⃣5️⃣ today! Happy Birthday from everyone at Alpine F1 Team 💙 We’re gonna party like it’s your birthdayDrop a 💙 in the comments below, each 💙 counts for a birthday wish! pic.twitter.com/pfRNSoaESf— Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) September 17, 2021 Rugby union Former England star Mike Catt celebrated his 50th birthday. Happy birthday to England legend Mike Catt 🌹🎉🥳Throwback to his impact against Wales in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/IR8j4qA76T— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) September 17, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social Stars congratulate Raducanu on reaching US Open final – Friday’s sporting social