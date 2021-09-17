Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stephen O’Donnell back for Motherwell’s trip to play the champions

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 6:34 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 6:38 pm
Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell is back (Jane Barlow/PA)
Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell is back (Jane Barlow/PA)

Motherwell have captain Stephen O’Donnell available for Sunday’s game against Rangers after missing four matches through illness and injury.

The right-back was not risked against Aberdeen last week after going off with a calf strain while playing in Scotland’s victory over Austria.

Left-back Jake Carroll is suspended for the Steelmen and will miss the cinch Premiership clash.

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is out of the Ibrox encounter.

The Gers attacker picked up a hamstring injury in the home 2-0 Europa League defeat by Lyon on Thursday night and requires a scan.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is a doubt with a hamstring problem, defender Filip Helander is out with a knee injury, along with other long-term absentees Ryan Jack (calf) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]