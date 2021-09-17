Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Alex Iacovitti looks set to return for Ross County’s clash with Hearts

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 7:16 pm
Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti is back from illness (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti is back from illness (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is set to return for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts.

The centre-back was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s trip to Celtic Park because of illness.

Defenders Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Hearts will make a late decision on Michael Smith.

The defender has gone off in his last two matches with a tight leg muscle.

Robbie Neilson has no other injury concerns.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal