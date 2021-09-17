Sport Alex Iacovitti looks set to return for Ross County’s clash with Hearts By Press Association September 17, 2021, 7:16 pm Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti is back from illness (Jeff Holmes/PA) Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti is set to return for the cinch Premiership clash with Hearts. The centre-back was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s trip to Celtic Park because of illness. Defenders Connor Randall (ankle) and Jake Vokins (foot) remain on the sidelines. Hearts will make a late decision on Michael Smith. The defender has gone off in his last two matches with a tight leg muscle. Robbie Neilson has no other injury concerns. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay looking to make the most of Ross County’s home comforts against Hearts Malky Mackay calls on new-look Ross County team to give fans their first victory Ross County fans still to see best of Regan Charles-Cook, says Malky Mackay Craig Gordon and Matt Macey earn managers’ praise after Edinburgh derby draw