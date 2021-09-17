Malky Mackay calls on new-look Ross County team to give fans their first victory

Ross County manager Malky Mackay is looking for his new-look team to give their fans something to cheer as a difficult start to the season continues against Hearts.

County are one of five cinch Premiership teams who are still looking for their first victory after five matches.

But they faced last season’s top five teams in the most difficult start to the season imaginable, which was exacerbated by a Covid-enforced lockdown before the campaign started.

A return of two points is not the worst given the challenges facing Mackay and his much-changed side.

The task gets no easier on Saturday as County host a Hearts team who are unbeaten in the league and sitting in the top three after a confident return to the top flight.

Mackay saw signs of progress despite last weekend’s 3-0 defeat by Celtic and he hopes his side can build on that during Saturday’s clash in Dingwall.

The former Scotland defender told STV: “We have come off the back of going toe to toe with Celtic, Rangers and other top teams and in all those games we have not disgraced ourselves.

“So we have got to make sure we stand up to this and we give our public something to smile about.”