Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Steven Gerrard wants three points as Rangers fans look forward to celebrations

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 12:44 pm
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking forward to the Motherwell game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is looking forward to the Motherwell game (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers fans to enjoy flag day at Ibrox on Sunday but insists getting three points is his prime focus.

The Light Blues supporters will celebrate last season’s 55th cinch Premiership title win before the game against Motherwell.

The Gers boss insists the supporters deserve to see the first league flag in a decade unfurled in Govan but victory is at the forefront of his mind as he looks for his side to bounce back from the 2-0 Europa League defeat by French side Lyon at home on Thursday night.

The Light Blues manager noted that flag day had been delayed from its traditional first home game of the season until a full house could attend Ibrox and said: “I think the fans deserved the moment. Unfortunately it couldn’t be at the beginning of the season, we had to be patient.

“I think it is all about the fans enjoying that, they deserve it and we are really pleased that they can enjoy that.

“We will be aware of it and respect it of course but for me, the key thing from the weekend is try to take three points, it is as simple as that.”

With attacker Ryan Kent out with a hamstring problem, former Aberdeen forward Scott Wright could get a start and he is looking to grasp at any opportunity to show what he can do.

He said: “I will always be like that whether Ryan is fit or unfit.

“Unfortunately for Ryan he has picked up a knock and hopefully it is not going to be too bad.

“I’ve got to be like that, especially with the competition for places we have got in this squad. If you don’t you get left behind.

“I always look to show the manager what I am capable of and what I can bring to the team.

“It will be different from the start but all I can do if I get the chance is try to show him what I can do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal