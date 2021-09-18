Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mark Reynolds relishing Dundee derby in Premiership

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 1:18 pm
Dundee United’s Mark Reynolds is ready for the Dundee derby (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee United’s Mark Reynolds is ready for the Dundee derby (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Dundee United defender Mark Reynolds is looking forward to the return of the Tayside derby being contested in the top flight.

The Terrors’ last three matches against Dundee were in the Championship and it is over five years since the sides met in the cinch Premiership.

United were promoted in 2020 with Dundee coming back up last season to resume the rivalry in the top division.

Ahead of the match against James McPake’s side at Tannadice on Sunday, where the Dark Blues are still looking for their first league win of the season, the 34-year-old Reynolds said: “If you ask any players from both teams they would say we both belong in that division – if you ask the fans they might tell you something different.

“We are delighted to be up there and we are delighted to have big games.

“That’s why we wanted to be in the Premiership, we wanted to play derbies and against Celtic and Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen – those are the games you look forward to.

“We said a couple of seasons ago those games are the fuel to get us back in the league and to be competing, to be doing it in the Premiership is huge.

“It is about on the day, turning up and being the better team over the 90 minutes.

“Whether it is in the Championship or Premiership the games are fiercely contested over 90 minutes and both teams want the bragging rights.

“At the start of the season you look at the fixtures to see when you are playing them and whether it is home or away.

“We are delighted it’s at home and even more delighted we will have the fans back and the place will be rocking.

“The whole squad is looking forward to it and want the whistle going to get the game started.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal