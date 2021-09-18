Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Sport

Graham Alexander wants Motherwell to stick to their attacking guns at Ibrox

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 2:02 pm
Graham Alexander takes his team to Ibrox for the first time (Martin Rickett/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has urged his side to show their attacking threat at Ibrox.

Rangers are going for a 22nd consecutive home win in the cinch Premiership on Sunday but Motherwell will arrive in Govan on the back of a hat-trick of league wins themselves.

Motherwell secured a point against Rangers in their latest meeting in January, in the first few weeks of Alexander’s reign, but he is yet to take his side to Ibrox.

And there will be no change of approach as Motherwell look to cause an upset.

When asked how they will take on the new challenge, Alexander said: “The same as we do every game – we go there focusing on a game of football and nothing else, and what we have to do to stop or minimise Rangers’ threats, because there’s many, and also take part in the attacking side of the game.

“We feel we have threats which can hurt teams as well. That’s the importance of what we try to stress to the players, that we have to take part in games in an attacking sense as well.

“Obviously teams will have their own plans to stop that happening but we have to overcome that as well.

“Obviously it’s a fantastic stadium and it will be full – of Rangers supporters – and we have to overcome those things, but we can’t control that.

“All we can do is control our performance, how we play, our tactics, and how we approach the game. That’s what we focus on.

“There will be no change in the message or approach or how we plan for this game because we take every single game with the utmost importance and we show every single opponent 100 per cent respect.”

