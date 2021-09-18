Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Fraser Horsfall secures point for Northampton against Swindon

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 4:19 pm
Fraser Horsfall struck for Northampton (Nick Potts/PA)
Fraser Horsfall struck for Northampton (Nick Potts/PA)

Northampton skipper Fraser Horsfall headed home a late equaliser to rescue his side a 1-1 draw against Swindon at Sixfields.

The Cobblers, who had been controversially denied an opening goal in the first half, had gone behind to Tyreece Simpson’s 57th-minute opener.

The Swindon striker kept his cool to drill in after a low cross from the right landed at his feet eight yards out.

But with seven minutes of normal time remaining, Horsfall met Sam Hoskins’ corner from the right and forced an equaliser.

An entertaining match saw both sides play attacking football and create good chances, with Danny Rose hitting the post with a first-half header for the hosts.

Simpson also hit the bar for the visitors, with that chance coming moments after referee Brett Huxtable belatedly changed his mind to chalk off Rose’s close-range goal in the 40th minute.

Huxtable and his assistant initially awarded the goal, before changing their minds and disallowing it for a foul on Romoney Crichlow in the build-up.

That decision upset the Cobblers players and their supporters, but Horsfall’s late goal sent them home happy.

[[title]]

[[text]]

