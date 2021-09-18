Steven Bradley helps boost Ayr to victory at Hamilton

Ayr picked up their second cinch Championship win of the season with a 2-0 victory at Hamilton.

Chances were few and far between in the first half, with Accies just edging the contest in the opening 45 minutes.

Kyle Munro curled a shot just over after three minutes while Andy Ryan had a powerful shot which was held by Ayr goalkeeper Charlie Albinson in the 24th minute.

The deadlock was eventually broken just after the hour mark by Steven Bradley after fine work by Tomi Adeloye and Andy Murdoch.

Adeloye then sealed the three points for the Honest Men with 12 minutes remaining when he finished a superb Bradley through ball.