Saturday, September 18th 2021
Ten-man Arbroath continue winning run with victory at Queen of the South

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 4:56 pm
Queen of the South hosted Arbroath (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Queen of the South hosted Arbroath (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Arbroath overcame David Gold’s red card to secure a fourth successive Scottish Championship win with a 2-0 victory at Queen of the South.

The visitors opened the scoring after 16 minutes through Thomas O’Brien, who rose highest to head in from Nicky Low’s corner.

Queen of the South came close to an equaliser just after the half-hour mark, but Ruari Paton was unable to keep his header on target.

Arbroath were reduced to 10 men after 57 minutes when Gold was dismissed for bringing down Lee Connelly as he was clean through on goal.

Paton threatened again with an acrobatic effort as the hosts piled on the pressure, but Arbroath struck to seal the points as Jon Nouble headed in 11 minutes from time.

