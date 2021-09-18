Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bottom side Dunfermline hold leaders Inverness to draw

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 4:57 pm
Dunfermline drew a blank at East End Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dunfermline drew a blank at East End Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Bottom side Dunfermline put the brakes on cinch Championship leaders Inverness’ rampant start to the season by holding the visitors to a goalless draw at East End Park.

The winless Pars were first to threaten as Lithuanian defender Vytas Gaspuitis headed just wide of Mark Ridgers’ goal in the fifth minute.

But in-form Inverness – who won their first five league games – soon took control and carved out chances for Danny Devine, Shane Sutherland and Kirk Broadfoot, with none able to score an opener before half-time.

Kai Kennedy gave the Caley Jags a fright when he fired just over in the 63rd minute and Inverness’ summer signing Billy Mckay quickly responded with another attempt that rose too high at the other end.

The best opportunity of the game fell to Nikolay Todorov with 13 minutes to go, but the Bulgarian watched Ridgers smother his header after connecting with a Craig Wighton ball.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]