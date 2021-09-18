Kilmarnock cut the gap on Championship leaders with victory at Partick Thistle

Kilmarnock cut the gap on Scottish Championship leaders Inverness to one point with a 2-0 victory at Partick Thistle.

A Kevin Holt own goal and an Oli Shaw effort ensured Killie took advantage of Caley Thistle drawing at Dunfermline.

After Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright was shown a yellow card on the touchline for booting the ball away in frustration, his goalkeeper Zach Hemming was forced to deny Scott Tiffoney.

The visitors then had a glorious chance to open the scoring on the half hour, but Shaw’s effort was well saved by Jamie Sneddon.

Sneddon prevented Shaw from opening his account for Killie again, this time from the penalty spot five minutes after half-time following a foul on Scott Robinson.

But Kilmarnock went ahead two minutes later as an attempted clearance hit Holt and went in.

Shaw finally got off the mark for Killie in style in the 64th minute, unleashing a half-volley from just outside the area that flew into the top corner.