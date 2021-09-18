Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stevie May strikes late as St Johnstone snatch win at Aberdeen

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:01 pm
Stevie May (left) struck against his former side (Steve Walsh/PA)
Stevie May (left) struck against his former side (Steve Walsh/PA)

St Johnstone striker Stevie May came back to haunt former side Aberdeen as he netted the only goal of the game at Pittodrie to earn the Perth side their first win of the season, while extending the Dons’ winless run to seven in all competitions.

May’s goal was a rare display of prowess in front of goal in a match that had seen few real sights of goal for either side.

Aberdeen handed David Bates his first start in place of Declan Gallagher, with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Austin Samuels also returning to the starting eleven, while Saints made four changes after their 2-1 defeat to Rangers, including a debut at the heart of defence for Efe Ambrose.

The home side threatened as early as the third minute with Emmanuel-Thomas just failing to connect with a left-wing cross, but it would be almost the half-hour mark before they threatened again, Funso Ojo finding himself under a Samuels cross.

Christian Ramirez should have done better when he rose unmarked to nod a Calvin Ramsay corner wide, while the only shot on target in the first 45 was a deflected Samuels effort straight down the throat of Zander Clark.

Aberdeen were seeing most success down the left and Jack McKenzie’s 53rd-minute cross should have seen Ramirez give the hosts the lead, but the sliding American was again unable to connect.

Two minutes later and another McKenzie cross found Emmanuel-Thomas at the back post, but his header was comfortably held by Clark. Another chance, this time from a Ramsay corner, saw Ross McCrorie head wide on the hour.

But the Perth side were coming into things as Aberdeen committed more men forward and a strange chance following a particularly scrappy build-up saw Joe Lewis tested for the first time, as he turned Glenn Middleton’s shot wide.

The visitors had the ball in the net two minutes later as Middleton turned home Chris Kane’s flick from an Ali Crawford cross, but the on-loan Rangers man was clearly offside.

But Aberdeen failed to heed the warnings and May struck after 84 minutes, benefitting from a break of the ball off a helpless Ramsay before cutting onto his right foot and sending a low 20-yard strike past Lewis and inside the near post.

Aberdeen pushed for a leveller through the five minutes of injury time and Jonny Hayes came closest with a bullet header at the back post, but they were ultimately frustrated.

