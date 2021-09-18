Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Exeter make Sutton pay for wasted chances as Sam Nombe secures victory

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:07 pm
Exeter beat Sutton at St James Park (Simon Galloway/PA)
Exeter beat Sutton at St James Park (Simon Galloway/PA)

Exeter were made to fight hard for the points against spirited Sutton, but striker Sam Nombe fired them to a 2-0 victory.

Nombe’s shot was turned in by defender Ben Goodliffe after Sutton had dominated for long spells before Exeter’s summer signing scored his first goal to secure the points late on.

It was harsh on Sutton, who had created the better chances up until the opening goal, only for their wastefulness to let down.

Exeter goalkeeper Cameron Dawson denied Enzio Boldewijn in a one-on-one, while Richie Bennett headed over from close range.

Donovan Wilson smashed a shot against the underside of the bar and Sutton continued to dominate after the break with Nombe clearing off the line and Bennett missing an absolute sitter from barely two yards, when he fired against the crossbar.

However, Exeter went in front on 68 minutes when Jay sent Nombe clear and he turned inside his marker and fired goalwards, with the ball deflecting off Goodliffe before crossing the line.

The Grecians then made it 2-0 on 84 minutes when substitute Kyle Taylor played in Nombe and he rounded the goalkeeper before tapping into an empty net.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal