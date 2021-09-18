Sport Grimsby continue fine start to season with comfortable win over Eastleigh By Press Association September 18, 2021, 5:11 pm Grimsby manager Paul Hurst (Jonathan Brady/PA) Goals from Michee Efete and Ben Fox ensured Grimsby preserved their unbeaten start to the National League campaign with a 2-0 win over Eastleigh at Blundell Park. The Mariners, relegated from the Football League last season, had twice threatened before finally breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Efete headed in Alex Hunt’s corner. Will Bapaga was denied by a fine save from Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell before the home side doubled their lead in style, Fox firing in from 20 yards in the 74th minute. Grimsby missed a chance to make it three in stoppage time when John McAtee’s penalty – after Bapaga had been upended – hit the post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Grimsby march on after beating Wrexham Grimsby come from behind to win at Torquay Barnet and Eastleigh still in search of first win of season as honours shared Alex Hunt nets stoppage-time winner as Grimsby come from behind to beat Barnet