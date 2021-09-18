Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan go top with thumping win at Accrington

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:12 pm
Charlie Wyke scored twice for Wigan (Tess Derry/PA).
Charlie Wyke scored twice as Wigan went top of League One with a thumping 4-1 victory at Accrington.

Stanley threatened early on with a Colby Bishop header which was off target, but from then the Latics dominated.

They took the lead after seven minutes. Callum Lang’s strike was saved by James Trafford and, from the resulting James McClean corner, the ball fell to Jack Whatmough in the area and he blasted home.

Lang headed into the side netting before the second arrived after 18 minutes when Max Power’s cross picked out Will Keane and he powered a header beyond Trafford.

There were chances at either end before Stanley got one back in the 53rd minute.

Bishop chested the ball down in the area and defender Michael Nottingham curled the ball into the top corner.

Wigan restored their two-goal cushion five minutes later when Keane found Wyke around eight yards out and he chipped the ball over Trafford to make it 3-1.

Wyke added a fourth in injury-time, racing into the area and scoring via the inside of a post, as Wigan moved ahead of Sunderland on goal difference at the top of the table.

