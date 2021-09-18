Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Port Vale maintain impressive home form to beat Harrogate

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:16 pm
David Worrall opened the scoring for Port Vale (Martin Rickett/PA)
In-form Port Vale secured a 2-0 home win against 10-man Harrogate.

The hosts have lost just one of their last seven Sky Bet League Two outings following this victory at Vale Park.

Goals from David Worrall and former Manchester United forward James Wilson did the damage.

Vale burst out of the blocks as Jamie Proctor missed an early chance.

Worrall opened the scoring with a 25-yard wonder-strike in the 27th minute, and Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley had to produce a fine save to deny him a second moments later.

Jack Diamond was shown a red card five minutes into first-half stoppage time when he fouled Valiants keeper Lucas Covolan.

And the man advantage paid dividends shortly after the restart as Wilson opened his account for the club with a left-footed strike from outside the box.

The visitors huffed and puffed and went close with Connor Hall firing over the crossbar.

Oxley made a fine late save to keep out Proctor’s header.

