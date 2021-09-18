Port Vale maintain impressive home form to beat Harrogate

In-form Port Vale secured a 2-0 home win against 10-man Harrogate.

The hosts have lost just one of their last seven Sky Bet League Two outings following this victory at Vale Park.

Goals from David Worrall and former Manchester United forward James Wilson did the damage.

Vale burst out of the blocks as Jamie Proctor missed an early chance.

Worrall opened the scoring with a 25-yard wonder-strike in the 27th minute, and Town goalkeeper Mark Oxley had to produce a fine save to deny him a second moments later.

Jack Diamond was shown a red card five minutes into first-half stoppage time when he fouled Valiants keeper Lucas Covolan.

And the man advantage paid dividends shortly after the restart as Wilson opened his account for the club with a left-footed strike from outside the box.

The visitors huffed and puffed and went close with Connor Hall firing over the crossbar.

Oxley made a fine late save to keep out Proctor’s header.