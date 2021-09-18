Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient cruise past Bristol Rovers after stunning first-half display

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:17 pm
Three first-half goals enabled Leyton Orient to cruise to a 3-1 victory at Bristol Rovers and move up to second in League Two.

The visitors took an 18th-minute lead when Rovers allowed Harry Smith a free run to the near post at a Tom James corner and the striker’s downward header bounced up into the roof of the net.

It was 2-0 in the 33rd minute. Alex Mitchell’s shot from inside the box was blocked and the ball rebounded for Theo Archibald to net with a well-struck volley from 20 yards.

Rovers’ poor marking was exposed again four minutes before half-time, with Aaron Drinan rising unmarked in the centre of the box to power home James’ right-wing cross.

Brett Pitman reduced the arrears from the penalty spot with a fierce shot in stoppage time after a foul on Harvey Saunders.

But it did not stop home fans chanting “what a load of rubbish” at the final whistle

Joey Barton’s much-altered team are failing to improve on the form that brought relegation last season.

They failed to force a single testing save from Lawrence Vigouroux as Kenny Jackett’s Orient continued an impressive start to the campaign.

