Burton beaten as Spurs loanee J’Neil Bennett sparkles in first Crewe victory

Crewe secured their first win in Sky Bet League One as Tottenham loanee J’Neil Bennett was involved both goals on his home debut in a 2-0 victory against 10-man Burton.

Bennett’s pullback across the six-yard box was diverted by Michael Bostwick past his own goalkeeper Ben Garratt – a former Alex stopper – in the 10th minute.

The 19-year-old Bennett then raced away in the closing stages to grab his second and settle the game.

Garratt made instinctive saves from Scott Robertson and Callum Ainley in the opening minutes as Crewe started strongly.

Along with teenagers Robertson – on loan from Celtic – and Bennett, Crewe also had Scott Kashket making his home debut and the former Wycombe man steered Ainley’s cross wide at the near post.

When Will Jaaskelainen failed to take hold of a volley from Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Harry Chapman should have dispatched the rebound but Rio Adebisi made a decisive block as Burton grew into the game.

The Brewers were on top in the second half but Jaaskelainen kept out Kane Hemmings’ header after Tom Hamer dropped the ball invitingly across the six-yard box.

Ainley was also denied by excellent goalkeeping from Garratt, who used his feet to keep out the Crewe midfielder’s far-post effort.

But the visitors’ hopes were hit when Charlie Lakin, already booked in the first half, was given his marching orders in the 67th minute after clattering Kashket near the touchline.

Bennett finished the game off with three minutes remaining when he sped clear and cut infield before firing past Garratt to rubber-stamp all three points.