Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paul Mullin goal for Wrexham knocks Dagenham and Redbridge off top spot

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:23 pm
Paul Mullin scored the only goal (David Davies/PA)
Paul Mullin scored the only goal (David Davies/PA)

Wrexham survived a second-half rally from Dagenham and Redbridge to win 1-0 and knock their opponents off the top of the National League.

Paul Mullin brilliantly put Wrexham ahead in the eighth minute, curling home left-footed from the edge of the area, and the hosts comfortably kept their opponents at bay until half-time.

But previously-unbeaten Dagenham started the second half much more brightly and went close through Paul McCallum and Matt Robinson.

Rob Lainton then kept out McCallum and Josh Walker with a brilliant double save and the dangerous McCallum headed against the crossbar in the closing stages.

Scott Wilson also went close during five minutes of added time, his shot deflected wide and his side’s hopes of a point going with it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]