Leaders Forest Green romp to victory at struggling Stevenage

Leaders Forest Green blew away struggling Stevenage in a dominant 4-0 victory to maintain their flying start to the Sky Bet League Two season.

Goals from Kane Wilson, Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young did the damage as Rovers ran riot in what has been their best-ever start to a league campaign.

It was a comprehensive victory for Rob Edwards’ impressive visitors as they deservedly claimed their sixth win in eight league outings so far.

Defeat for Boro means they have now not won in eight matches in all competitions, with this heavy defeat their fourth in the league this season.

Defender Wilson fired the visitors into the lead after just two minutes. The 21-year-old’s smart strike was his first-ever away goal in six seasons as a professional and also his first goal since March this year.

It got even better for the visitors five minutes after the restart as goal-machine Stevens scored his sixth goal in eight league games to double the advantage.

Nicky Cadden provided the assist and Stevens slotted home on the edge of the six-yard box.

Not to be outdone, Matt bagged his fifth of the campaign, heading home just before the hour to put the contest well out of reach.

Young rubbed salt into Stevenage’s wounds when he smashed home a fourth goal with nine minutes left.