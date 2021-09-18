Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Leaders Forest Green romp to victory at struggling Stevenage

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:28 pm
Jake Young scored Forest Green’s fourth (Steven Paston/PA)
Leaders Forest Green blew away struggling Stevenage in a dominant 4-0 victory to maintain their flying start to the Sky Bet League Two season.

Goals from Kane Wilson, Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young did the damage as Rovers ran riot in what has been their best-ever start to a league campaign.

It was a comprehensive victory for Rob Edwards’ impressive visitors as they deservedly claimed their sixth win in eight league outings so far.

Defeat for Boro means they have now not won in eight matches in all competitions, with this heavy defeat their fourth in the league this season.

Defender Wilson fired the visitors into the lead after just two minutes. The 21-year-old’s smart strike was his first-ever away goal in six seasons as a professional and also his first goal since March this year.

It got even better for the visitors five minutes after the restart as goal-machine Stevens scored his sixth goal in eight league games to double the advantage.

Nicky Cadden provided the assist and Stevens slotted home on the edge of the six-yard box.

Not to be outdone, Matt bagged his fifth of the campaign, heading home just before the hour to put the contest well out of reach.

Young rubbed salt into Stevenage’s wounds when he smashed home a fourth goal with nine minutes left.

