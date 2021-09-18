Carlisle strike in stoppage time to snatch draw at home to Scunthorpe

Struggling Scunthorpe were denied a fine win as Carlisle clinched a dramatic late 2-2 draw deep into stoppage time.

Brennan Dickenson salvaged a late point with his 95th-minute equaliser at Brunton Park.

Scunthorpe, who had lost three in a row, looked well on their way to getting back to winning ways with first-half efforts from Aaron Jarvis and Emmanuel Onariase.

The Iron were hammered 4-0 last time out, but Jarvis put the visitors ahead when he headed home from Jake Scrimshaw’s knock down.

Jarvis failed to double his tally after a poor Magnus Norman back pass before Scunthorpe goalkeeper Rory Watson produced a fine save to keep out Jordan Gibson.

The second came via another header as Onariase hammered Mason O’Malley’s corner home.

Carlisle defender Rod McDonald headed wide as Chris Beech’s side tried to get back into the game.

But Gibson made no mistake with a clinical finish with 10 minutes to go to get the hosts back into the match.

And Dickenson headed home Gibson’s cross at the back post to spark scenes of jubilation among the home fans.