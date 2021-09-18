Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Chesterfield top of National League after win over Yeovil

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:32 pm
Chesterfield are top of the National League after a 2-0 win at Yeovil (Dave Howarth/PA)
Chesterfield moved top of the National League as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 win at Yeovil.

The home side thought they had taken a 16th-minute lead when Josh Staunton steered home only for referee Daniel Lamport to rule it out for a foul on keeper Scott Loach, and their disappointment was compounded within three minutes.

They looked to have escaped when Manny Oyeleke’s shot came back off the post, only for the ball to go in off Glovers keeper Grant Smith for an unfortunate own goal.

The Spireites doubled their advantage nine minutes before half-time when striker Tshimanga ran on to Loach’s long clearance and fired past Smith.

Max Hunt and Tom Knowles both went close as Yeovil piled on the pressure after the break, but the damage had already been done.

