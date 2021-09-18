Chesterfield top of National League after win over Yeovil

Chesterfield moved top of the National League as they extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 win at Yeovil.

The home side thought they had taken a 16th-minute lead when Josh Staunton steered home only for referee Daniel Lamport to rule it out for a foul on keeper Scott Loach, and their disappointment was compounded within three minutes.

They looked to have escaped when Manny Oyeleke’s shot came back off the post, only for the ball to go in off Glovers keeper Grant Smith for an unfortunate own goal.

The Spireites doubled their advantage nine minutes before half-time when striker Tshimanga ran on to Loach’s long clearance and fired past Smith.

Max Hunt and Tom Knowles both went close as Yeovil piled on the pressure after the break, but the damage had already been done.