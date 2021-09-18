Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Missed penalty costs Sheffield Wednesday as they are held to draw by Shrewsbury

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:33 pm
Barry Bannan missed a penalty for Sheffield Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Barry Bannan missed a penalty for Sheffield Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday had to settle for a point after taking an early lead against Shrewsbury and failing to convert a penalty in a 1-1 draw.

Saido Berahino put the hosts ahead and Barry Bannan missed from the spot before Ryan Bowman made it all square going into the break.

Berahino gave the hosts a sixth-minute lead, heading firmly past Marko Marosi after meeting a corner from Bannan.

Berahino went close a few minutes later with another header which went just wide.

Bannan had a great chance to extend Wednesday’s lead from the penalty spot after Olamide Shodipo was fouled inside the area but his effort from the spot went wide.

Marosi saved a shot from Lee Gregory before Shrewsbury equalised following a mistake from Bailey Peacock-Farrell. The keeper dropped the ball from a cross and Bowman found the net from inside the six-yard box.

Shodipo fired over early in the second half while Shrewsbury’s Luke Leahy wasted a good chance when he shot wide.

