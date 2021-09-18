Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles Vernam secures Bradford a point against Barrow

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:36 pm
Charles Vernam secured a point for Bradford (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Charles Vernam scored a second-half equaliser as Bradford maintained their unbeaten home record with a 1-1 draw against a spirited Barrow side in front of another bumper 15,403 crowd at Valley Parade.

Vernam cancelled out Joshua Kay’s opener but the Bantams are now without a win in four League Two outings.

Barrow were the better side in the early stages and deservedly went in front after 21 minutes when Kay scored with a low shot from outside the box which hit the inside of the post before crossing the line.

Bradford searched for an equaliser and Vernam, who had been close with an earlier effort, twice shot inches wide, the first from an attack down the right and then after goalkeeper Paul Farman had beaten out Oscar Threlkeld’s shot into his path.

Farman charged down a shot from Andy Cook and defender Paudie O’Connor had a long-range effort blocked as the packed Barrow defence continued to thwart the home side.

Having absorbed constant pressure, Barrow almost scored a second goal in stoppage time when a shot from former Bradford loanee Jordan Stevens took a deflection and Richard O’Donnell did well to palm his effort away.

Vernam scored Bradford’s equaliser in the 58th minute, heading Gareth Evans’ right-wing cross into the net at the far post after good work from Threlkeld and Callum Cooke.

Vernam had a late chance to score the winner after racing 40 yards down the middle but fired a yard wide of the far post and Barrow thwarted other Bradford goal attempts to earn a point.

