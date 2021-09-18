Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Kieron Morris shines as Tranmere see off Salford

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:37 pm
Kieron Morris starred for Tranmere (Adam Davy/PA)
Kieron Morris starred for Tranmere (Adam Davy/PA)

Kieron Morris scored one and set-up another as Tranmere made it two wins from their last three Sky Bet League Two outings by beating Salford 2-0 in a fiery encounter that saw both teams finish the game with 10 men.

Morris opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th-minute and turned provider early in the second half with his left-footed cross being glanced home by the head of striker Elliott Nevitt.

Salford’s hopes of getting back into the match at 1-0 down were dealt a major blow in the 20th minute when Ibou Touray was given a straight red card for a high-footed challenge on Callum McManaman.

There was renewed optimism for the Ammies just before half-time after Tranmere midfielder Jay Spearing saw red for catching Matty Lund late in a 50-50.

But it proved to be short-lived as Nevitt’s diving header doubled Rovers’ advantage in the 48th minute and sealed a win that moves Micky Mellon’s side up to 11th in the table.

Salford, meanwhile, drop to 17th, just one point outside the relegation zone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal