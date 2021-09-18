Sport Michael Cheek maintains scoring record in Bromley’s win over Barnet By Press Association September 18, 2021, 5:37 pm Barnet manager Harry Kewell (Zac Goodwin/PA) Michael Cheek continued his record of scoring in every National League game this season as Bromley beat winless Barnet 2-0 at Hayes Lane. The 30-year-old striker took his tally to six goals in five appearances when he won and converted a 19th-minute penalty. Bromley doubled their advantage in the 62nd minute when Chris Bush headed home from a corner. Barnet, who have registered just two points so far this season, had gone close to taking the lead but Mason Bloomfield’s 25-yard effort was superbly saved by Mark Cousins. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tyrone Marsh’s late winner takes Boreham Wood to the top of the table Barnet and Eastleigh still in search of first win of season as honours shared Michael Cheek nets late equaliser as Bromley end Chesterfield’s winning start Alex Hunt nets stoppage-time winner as Grimsby come from behind to beat Barnet