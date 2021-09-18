Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ryan Hardie goal earns Plymouth victory at Wimbledon

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:38 pm
Former Rangers striker Ryan Hardie scored the only goal of the game (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Ryan Hardie’s cool finish gave Plymouth a 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

The 47th-minute goal ensured Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe had reason to celebrate on his 43rd birthday.

The hosts started the brightest, with Ethan Chislett’s shot and Will Nightingale’s header both forcing good saves from Michael Cooper in the opening 20 minutes.

At the other end, Jordan Houghton’s 40th-minute free-kick was parried away by Nik Tzanev and, in the ensuing scramble, Plymouth’s stand-in captain James Wilson had a shot blocked on the line by defender Cheye Alexander.

Plymouth broke through after the restart.

Hardie ran free and took his time to round the advancing Tzanev before placing the ball home.

Wimbledon were frustrated in their attempts to level.

Ayoub Assal came closest halfway through the second half, but the Dons midfielder was forced wide and then blasted over with his follow-up.

Substitute Kieran Agard fired wide from inside the area and Panutche Camara shot straight at the keeper from long range in the closing 10 minutes as Plymouth pushed for a second.

Both sides scored in added time last weekend, but there was no late drama this time as Plymouth sealed victory.

