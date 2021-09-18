Connor Lemonheigh-Evans nets late winner for Torquay to sink Southend

Torquay left it late to end a run of two successive National League defeats with a stoppage-time 1-0 win over Southend.

Keelan O’Connell came closest to opening the scoring for Torquay after 28 minutes but he could only fire narrowly wide.

After the break, Daniel Wright saw a shot saved by Steve Arnold before Joe Lewis headed a corner from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans over.

Sam Dalby, who had headed narrowly wide late in the first half, had the best chance for the Shrimpers but dragged his effort wide of the post.

Right at the end, the Gulls swooped as Dean Moxey’s low cross picked out Lemonheigh-Evans at the back post and he bundled the ball into the net.