Nathan Austin hat-trick keeps Kelty Hearts flying high

Nathan Austin scored a hat-trick as cinch League Two leaders Kelty Hearts maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 win at Albion Rovers.

The 27-year-old’s treble took his tally to nine goals for the campaign.

Annan are second in the table, two points behind, after a 2-0 victory at Elgin. An early goal from Owen Moxon and a late one from Matty Douglas sealed the three points.

It was also 2-0 at Stair Park, where Matt Yates and Broque Watson were on the scoresheet for Stranraer against Stenhousemuir, who are now bottom of the table.

Cowdenbeath climbed off the foot of the standings with a 1-1 home draw against Forfar after Craig Thomson’s 82nd-minute free-kick cancelled out Matthew Aitken’s opener for the visitors.