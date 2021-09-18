Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
MK Dons make light work of 10-man Gillingham

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 5:48 pm
Scott Twine, right, was on the scoresheet for MK Dons (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
MK Dons cruised past 10-man Gillingham with their 4-1 win at Priestfield moving them up to third in Sky Bet League One.

Gills top scorer Vadaine Oliver had put the hosts in front on 20 minutes, heading home Alex MacDonald’s beautifully floated cross towards the back post.

However, the dismissal of Stuart O’Keefe just shy of the half-hour mark for a second bookable offence changed the game; his second booking resulting in a penalty which was initially saved by Jamie Cumming, before taker Scott Twine converted the rebound.

Peter Kioso netted the visitors’ second goal on 39 minutes, the forward creating half a yard of space before launching a right-footed effort home from a tight angle inside the box.

The numerical advantage looked evident in the early parts of the second half with Troy Parrott, Max Watters and Warren O’Hora all coming close to adding a third.

Gillingham’s defensive resilience was eventually broken, with Parrott beating Cumming from an unlikely angle to make it three, before Watters added a fourth in the dying stages.

