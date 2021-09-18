MK Dons make light work of 10-man Gillingham

MK Dons cruised past 10-man Gillingham with their 4-1 win at Priestfield moving them up to third in Sky Bet League One.

Gills top scorer Vadaine Oliver had put the hosts in front on 20 minutes, heading home Alex MacDonald’s beautifully floated cross towards the back post.

However, the dismissal of Stuart O’Keefe just shy of the half-hour mark for a second bookable offence changed the game; his second booking resulting in a penalty which was initially saved by Jamie Cumming, before taker Scott Twine converted the rebound.

Peter Kioso netted the visitors’ second goal on 39 minutes, the forward creating half a yard of space before launching a right-footed effort home from a tight angle inside the box.

The numerical advantage looked evident in the early parts of the second half with Troy Parrott, Max Watters and Warren O’Hora all coming close to adding a third.

Gillingham’s defensive resilience was eventually broken, with Parrott beating Cumming from an unlikely angle to make it three, before Watters added a fourth in the dying stages.