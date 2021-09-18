Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Oldham boss Keith Curle lauds struggling side’s ‘first class’ application

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 6:03 pm
Oldham manager Keith Curle was impressed with his players (Martin Rickett/PA)
Oldham manager Keith Curle was impressed with his players (Martin Rickett/PA)

Oldham boss Keith Curle described his players’ application as “first class” after seeing them secure a 0-0 home draw against Hartlepool amid continuing supporter discontent.

The Latics’ first home point of the season arrived after further fan protests and even a fly-past with a message of anger as supporters continue to rail against the Boundary Park ownership.

Curle, whose team remain rooted to the bottom of the League Two table despite their point, said: “Our fans have got an opinion, they’ve got a voice, and of course they’re entitled to that.

“There was a peaceful demo and our players are aware there’s unrest, but the fans also back the team and once again they were excellent today.

“They’ve shown their passion for the club and nothing else.

“The players’ mindset and application has been first class all season, and the confidence will come back.

“Maybe we need to turn defence into attack a bit more because we’ve definitely got the players who can hurt opposition teams.

“There are some really gifted players in our squad.

“Some have maybe got to get out of that under-23s mode maybe, but the quality is there.

Oldham now have the opportunity to make a name for themselves in midweek when they head to Premier League Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Curle added: “I see that as an opportunity to progress.

“They will field a weakened team because they’ve got an abundance of good professional players.

“If we show our mettle, though, we can get a result there.”

Hartlepool went closest in the first period when Mark Shelton headed against a post after he met Jamie Sterry’s precise cross.

Earlier Hallam Hope ought to have struck for Oldham, but his effort was cleared off the line by Zaine Francis-Angol.

Oldham enjoyed the better of the second half, but could not force their advantage home despite Hope and Callum Whelan going close.

The draw secured Hartlepool’s first away point of the season, but Dave Challinor was not overly impressed with his team’s performance.

He said: “At least we got a point at the end of what was probably our worst performance of the season.

“It’s a frustrating one, but it’s a point on the road.

“We’ve played better this season and got nothing, so there are positives to be taken.

“There are bound to be occasions when we don’t play well, and I guess we’ve got to accept that.

“We’ve got to be better, though.

“As a management group we’ll have to see what we can do better, but at least we kept a clean sheet too.

“Both sides had a bit of luck I thought. Both missed a couple of really good chances.

“This may well become a decent point if we go on and win the next game.

“That’s what we need to look at doing now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal