Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Derek Adams happy with Bradford’s performance in draw with Barrow

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 6:29 pm
Derek Adams’ side are ninth in the table (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Manager Derek Adams praised his players despite Bradford being held to a 1-1 draw by Barrow at Valley Parade.

The Bantams have now gone four League Two games without a win and this latest result frustrated their supporters in the bumper 15,403 crowd.

Barrow began brightly and deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute with a low shot from outside the box from Joshua Kay.

Bradford created several chances before winger Charles Vernam headed the equaliser in the 58th minute from Gareth Evans’ right-wing cross.

Adams, who has criticised his team for failing to take chances in recent matches – which has cost them points, said: “It was a very good performance. The spirit, the endeavour, was there for all to see.

“After Barrow scored their goal we dominated for large spells. Over the 90 minutes we had 20 opportunities on goal, but we didn’t hit the target often enough.

“Barrow had some good chances and I thought they started the game really well, but we should have been ahead at half-time with the opportunities we had and we should have won the game.

“You get frustrated when you don’t score, but we are creating chances and limiting the opposition to few opportunities.”

Barrow manager Mark Cooper praised the 568 supporters who followed the team to West Yorkshire.

He said: “We had a right go and the fans could relate to that. The fans were top drawer and the players were magnificent. I cannot praise them enough.

“We had chances early on, Joshua Kay scored the goal and we could have been 3-0. up. We had control of the game early on, played some good football and caused Bradford problems.”

