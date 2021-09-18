‘I want better’ – Ryan Lowe won’t get carried away by Plymouth’s strong start

Ryan Lowe urged Plymouth fans not to get “too excited” over the club’s start to the season after Ryan Hardie fired them to a 1-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

The victory moved Argyle up to fourth place in League One, with 14 points from their last six matches.

The visitors did not have it all their own way at Plough Lane, with the Dons the more dangerous side in the first half, and Lowe still wants more from his men.

He said: “We did ride our luck for 20 minutes in that game towards the end, but we were solid, resolute.

“There’s still work to be done, although we’ve come here and won and the team have played some fantastic stuff. But I want better. They’re a good team, they threw the kitchen sink at us, and we dealt with it. So I’m really pleased.

“Ryan’s got that calm composure in front of goal. He made some fantastic runs.

“We’ve been working with them on different types of runs and that goal was a fantastic run, fantastic ball, and for him to have that confidence to chop inside and leave two defenders on their backside was a great finish.

“The fans are getting excited, and rightly so, because we’re a good team, and building to be a better team every week. They travel in their numbers every week, so fair play. But I don’t want them to get too excited because we’re only seven games in.”

Ethan Chislett and Will Nightingale both went close for Wimbledon in the first half, bringing good saves out of Michael Cooper in the Argyle goal.

But Hardie’s strike straight after half-time swung the momentum of the game, leaving Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson to rue the missed chances.

He said: “First half we were really, really dominant. We had lots of good chances, but our decision-making let us down a bit in the final third. Then them getting a goal gives them something to cling on to, they did a very professional job.

“We had some moments but it has to be the first time we had a lack of attacking options to bring on.

“I tried something a little bit different at the end, but it didn’t quite work. It was very professional what they did, but it just shows how far we have come that teams give us that kind of respect.

“We can’t change what we do here. We have our identity and we have to stick with it. It is one of those things.

“We lost a little bit of momentum. We ran out of ideas a little bit. If we had taken our chances in the first half then it is a very different game.”