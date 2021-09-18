Boss Alex Revell bemoans early goal after Stevenage defeat

Stevenage boss Alex Revell criticised his players for conceding so early after the Sky Bet League Two strugglers were thrashed 4-0 by high-flying Forest Green at the Lamex Stadium.

Goals from Kane Wilson, Matty Stevens, Jamille Matt and Jake Young did the damage as Rovers romped to another victory in what has been their best-ever start to a league campaign.

Defender Wilson fired the leaders ahead after just two minutes before the hosts conceded another three goals after the break, leaving Revell frustrated with his side’s display.

Revell said: “It was a really tough day.

“I think we do a lot of work in the week in terms of preparing for the game – and we concede after two minutes. Then, all of a sudden, against a side like that, it’s tough because they’re top for a reason.

“They create chances, but the biggest thing we need to look at – if you don’t win your duels, don’t out-work people and you don’t stick to what you’re trying to achieve in the game – well then it becomes very difficult.

“We lost way too many duels and didn’t defend set-pieces. When that happens you inevitably end up conceding against teams who are up there (in the league).

“We’ve conceded way too many goals, but it’s really tough to take because we’re trying to chase the game. Maybe it’s the nerves and the pressure on the players, I just don’t know.”

Stevens netted five minutes after the restart to double Rovers’ lead before goals from Matt after 58 minutes and Young in the 81st sealed a comfortable three points for the visitors.

The victory was Rovers’ sixth in eight league outings and while Rob Edwards was delighted with the result, he insisted there is still much more to come.

Edwards said: “I’m pretty happy with that. I thought we were outstanding. From the very first minute we were excellent and we scored very early on and looked a threat.

“We should have been more than 1-0 up at half-time, but we obviously got the goals we deserved in the second half. Full credit to the lads, I thought they were outstanding.

“We had a good start and then maintained it. There was lots of good control in the first half and we could have scored at least another one.

“I was a little bit frustrated that it was only 1-0 at half-time but really pleased that we got some more goals in the second half and put the game to bed.

“I don’t think they (Stevenage) had any decent chances, but you always want more and we’re striving for more. We got our rewards by keeping doing the right things.”