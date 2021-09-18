Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton unhappy with Ipswich’s winning goal

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 6:40 pm
Lincoln manager Michael Appleton (Richard Sellers/PA)
Lincoln manager Michael Appleton (Richard Sellers/PA)

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton was left fuming at the decision to allow Ipswich’s winning goal in his side’s 1-0 defeat.

Tractor Boys striker Macauley Bonne appeared to shove defender TJ Eyoma as he rose to head home the only goal on the half-hour mark.

But to the Imps’ shock the goal was allowed to stand and, after the game, Appleton could not contain his anger at the decision.

“It takes a lot for me to get angry but when people don’t do their jobs, I’m going to get angry,” he said.

“There wasn’t one single person in this stadium who didn’t think it was a foul.

“It was a clear foul, it was there for everybody to see. It was one of those surreal moments where you’re thinking: ‘Has that actually just happened?’.

“It’s not just one hand, it’s two hands. It’s hard to take because decisions like that in big games can become costly.”

Appleton, who was booked at half-time after confronting referee Benjamin Speedie, was left furious again in the second half when a strike from Regan Poole was ruled out for offside.

“What’s even harder to swallow, which makes it even worse, was that we scored a perfectly good goal. He [Poole] was well onside,” said Appleton.

Asked if he would speak to Speedie after the game, Appleton replied: “No, what’s the point? I said what I needed to say at half-time. He was too arrogant to speak to me at half-time, why should I speak to him now?”

In contrast, it was a day to remember for Ipswich, who picked up their first Sky Bet League One victory of the season to ease the pressure on manager Paul Cook, who was delighted with his side’s first-half display.

Cook, who completely dismantled his squad over the summer, had endured a tough start with just three points from six games.

“I’m so proud of the players and really pleased for the supporters,” said Cook, whose side were roared on by more than 1,700 travelling fans at the LNER Stadium.

“We’ve got that allusive win that will give us a boost. We’ve played seven league games, 39 to go. If we can play like we did in the first half for longer then we’ll be up there.

“We’ve got 20 new players. If you look at the performance last week [in the 5-2 defeat to Bolton] and compare it to this week, you can see what work on the training ground does. That’s what we need and that’s what the players will get, more hard work.

“We just want to make those supporters proud. They’ve left this ground so happy. We’ve got to make sure we follow it up next week against Sheffield Wednesday.”

