Darrell Clarke delighted to secure Port Vale’s first home win of the season

Darrell Clarke was delighted to finally get a home win after Port Vale beat 10-man Harrogate 2-0.

Fine strikes from David Worrall and James Wilson did the damage while Town’s Jack Diamond was sent off in first-half stoppage-time at Vale Park.

Clarke will savour the victory with some well-deserved red wine, and said: “I was pleased to get the monkey off our backs.

“It’s three points and that’s what we’ve got at the end of the day.

“We’re pleased for our punters who have been tremendous again for us. It’s reward for a bit of patience from those guys.

“The two goals were fitting to win the game weren’t they? David Worrall and James Wilson, two great finishes.

“I’m really pleased for James because he’s been overdue. His performances have been strong and hopefully that’s the catalyst for more.

“I enjoyed the first 50 minutes, I didn’t enjoy the rest if I’m honest with you. We could have had a lot more control, a lot more composure and we could have scored a couple more goals.

“We started quite well. We were ahead in the game and then had the great strike.

“There was a bit of sloppiness but I’ll enjoy the result with a nice glass of red tonight at about half nine.”

Harrogate slipped to their first defeat of the season and frustrated boss Simon Weaver said: “We didn’t deserve it today. Things went against us from the first minute.

“The reactions weren’t what we needed them to be.

“It’s got to be said their lads have produced two fine goals. Those two strikes are worthy of winning any game.

“It’s lessons learned from all of us. From my perspective I probably made the wrong substitutions at the wrong times.

“Hindsight is a great thing, it’s not a great day for us.

“But we have to reflect on a great start to the season and we go again.

“It was key trying to keep it to one goal against. It was very galling to see them score again. It’s a long way back into the game when you’re 2-0 down. It’s all ifs and buts but if it’s one you can create a few decent opportunities to score.

“If you score they might get jittery because they haven’t won at home for a while. It’s not happened and we dust ourselves down.”