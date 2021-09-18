Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Darrell Clarke delighted to secure Port Vale’s first home win of the season

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 6:47 pm
Darrell Clarke was pleased to see a home win (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Darrell Clarke was delighted to finally get a home win after Port Vale beat 10-man Harrogate 2-0.

Fine strikes from David Worrall and James Wilson did the damage while Town’s Jack Diamond was sent off in first-half stoppage-time at Vale Park.

Clarke will savour the victory with some well-deserved red wine, and said: “I was pleased to get the monkey off our backs.

“It’s three points and that’s what we’ve got at the end of the day.

“We’re pleased for our punters who have been tremendous again for us. It’s reward for a bit of patience from those guys.

“The two goals were fitting to win the game weren’t they? David Worrall and James Wilson, two great finishes.

“I’m really pleased for James because he’s been overdue. His performances have been strong and hopefully that’s the catalyst for more.

“I enjoyed the first 50 minutes, I didn’t enjoy the rest if I’m honest with you. We could have had a lot more control, a lot more composure and we could have scored a couple more goals.

“We started quite well. We were ahead in the game and then had the great strike.

“There was a bit of sloppiness but I’ll enjoy the result with a nice glass of red tonight at about half nine.”

Harrogate slipped to their first defeat of the season and frustrated boss Simon Weaver said: “We didn’t deserve it today. Things went against us from the first minute.

“The reactions weren’t what we needed them to be.

“It’s got to be said their lads have produced two fine goals. Those two strikes are worthy of winning any game.

“It’s lessons learned from all of us. From my perspective I probably made the wrong substitutions at the wrong times.

“Hindsight is a great thing, it’s not a great day for us.

“But we have to reflect on a great start to the season and we go again.

“It was key trying to keep it to one goal against. It was very galling to see them score again. It’s a long way back into the game when you’re 2-0 down. It’s all ifs and buts but if it’s one you can create a few decent opportunities to score.

“If you score they might get jittery because they haven’t won at home for a while. It’s not happened and we dust ourselves down.”

