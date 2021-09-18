Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Raheem Sterling frustrated and Ivan Toney on fire – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 6:50 pm
Raheem Sterling and Ivan Toney (PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 18.

Football

Southampton frustrated Raheem Sterling.

Ivan Toney hailed a job well done.

Allan Saint-Maximin was still feeling the love.

Leeds players vowed to keep fighting for their first win.

Peter Shilton’s wife wished him happy birthday!

Ella Toone enjoyed a dream first start for England.

Bethany England basked in the return of fans to watch the Lionesses.

Happy birthday to….

Cricket

Warwickshire were not happy with their mascot’s performance in the Finals Day race.

Darren Gough celebrated his birthday.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was loving dancing.

Formula One

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz cooked up a storm.

MMA

Conor McGregor loved date night.

Boxing

AJ enjoyed a bit of FIFA.

