Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Paul Warne ‘really pleased’ with Rotherham performance in win at Bolton

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 6:55 pm
Rotherham manager Paul Warne saw his side win at Bolton (Issac Parkin/PA).
Rotherham manager Paul Warne saw his side win at Bolton (Issac Parkin/PA).

Rotherham manager Paul Warne says the spirit in his squad is soaring after the Millers moved into the top six with a 2-0 win at Bolton.

Ben Wiles scored in the 18th and 21st minutes as Rotherham ended a 21-year wait for victory on Bolton soil.

Victory, secured in front of a bumper crowd as more than 20,000 fans attended Wanderers’ family day, underlined Rotherham’s desire to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

“Bolton are a very good team and I think they will be easily in the top six,” said Warne.

“For us to come here having played so well in midweek (at Lincoln) and not got what we deserved, I am really pleased.

“We should be at least three points better off, but, generally, apart from one game, our performance levels have been good.

“The dressing room is in a good place and long may that continue. For the neutral the first half must have been brilliant because it was end to end.”

Wiles fired Rotherham in front with a fiercely struck left-footed shot and added a quickfire second with a smart downward header from eight yards from Daniel Barlaser’s corner.

“He goes under the radar at times,” Warne said of the match-winner.

“But he has a decent turn of speed and a good footballing brain.”

“For me though Olly Rathbone was the stand out player. He covered every blade of grass, but you have to when you play a very good possession based team.

“It was a great advert for English football. There can’t be many countries in the world where the third tier gets a crowd of 21,000. It was a great place for our lads to be earning a living.”

Eoin Doyle fired a shot against the outside of a post when he should have pulled a goal back for Bolton and George Johnston’s header from Josh Sheehan’s free-kick was disallowed for offside.

Wanderers dominated possession in the second half, but they only once worked goalkeeper Viktor Johansson through Lloyd Isgrove’s low drive and at the other end Rotherham’s Michael Smith was denied by a post.

But Bolton boss Ian Evatt saw enough from his side to be happy with the overall performance.

“We are a still very good team,” he said. “We created many opportunities, but that’s the harsh reality of football.

“Last week we took most of the chances (at Ipswich), We could easily have had as many goals but didn’t take them.

“If we had got one before half-time I genuinely believe we would have gone on to win the game.

“Their manager said to me they couldn’t get near us in the second half because of how we moved the ball. He said we were the best team they had seen.

“We will take good heart from that.

“However, it was one of those games. We could have played until Sunderland next week and still not scored.

“But if we carry on playing like that against these good teams, we will win more than we lose.

“They (the fans) will be disappointed by the result. Hopefully they have seen what we are trying to do and were impressed by our style of play.”

Evatt and Rotherham assistant Richie Barker were booked in a late touchline bust-up

“They are trying to slow the game down,” said Evatt. “When you grab the ball and put it under a seat, I then feel the need to go and get it.

“By me going to get it, I get yellow carded for going into their technical area. But I don’t know how I am going to get the ball back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]