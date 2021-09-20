Jimmy Greaves tributes and Blast Finals Day – the sporting weekend in pictures

The football world paid tribute to Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday, while Kent clinched the Vitality Blast on another dramatic Finals’ Day and the Gallagher Premiership returned with champions Harlequins victorious.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures across another busy weekend of sport.

Tributes were paid to Jimmy Greaves after Tottenham confirmed the goalscoring great had died on Sunday morning with West Ham fans paying respect to their former striker before the match with Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

A minute’s applause took place for Greaves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where two of his old clubs did battle. He scored 266 goals for Spurs having found the net on 132 occasions for Chelsea (Tim Goode/PA)

Antonio Rudiger was a surprise scorer for Chelsea in their impressive 3-0 win at Tottenham which keeps them joint-top of the Premier League (Tim Goode/PA)

Liverpool are level with Chelsea after Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace, where Sadio Mane’s scored his 100th goal for the Reds (Peter Byrne/PA)

David Moyes’ decision to bring on Mark Noble to take a stoppage-time penalty backfired when David De Gea denied the Hammers captain and secured the visitors a 2-1 win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Southampton held Manchester City to a goalless draw at a packed Etihad Stadium after Raheem Sterling’s late effort was ruled out for offside (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England Women started life under new boss Sarina Wiegman with an 8-0 win over North Macedonia at St Mary’s on Friday (John Walton/PA)

Wiegman declared the performance “OK” against North Macedonia and said she expected more goals despite an 8-0 victory (John Walton/PA)

Livingston’s Andrew Shinnie scored the only goal of the game against Celtic in the cinch Premiership (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lionel Messi’s home debut for Paris St Germain ended in a 2-1 win over Lyon but the former Barcelona star was taken off after 76 minutes and failed to score (Francois Mori/AP/PA)

The Gallagher Premiership campaign started at Ashton Gate on Friday where an understrength and recently promoted Saracens shocked last season’s play-off semi-finalists Bristol with a 26-9 away win (David Davies/PA)

Leicester Tigers’ Nic Dolly scored twice in a superb 34-19 triumph over Exeter to lay down a marker at the beginning of the 2021-22 term (Mark Kerton/PA)

Newcastle Falcons’ pushed Harlequins close in their opener but the champions started the defence of their Gallagher Premiership crown with a 26-20 win on the road (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England Women moved two up in their one-day international series with New Zealand at the scenic New Road venue in Worcester (David Davies/PA)

Jordan Cox produced heroics with the bat and in the field to help Kent Spitfires win the Vitality Blast, palming the ball back into field for team-mate Matt Milnes to catch and dismiss Somerset’s Lewis Gregory in spectacular fashion (Mike Egerton/PA)

It was another spectacular Finals Day at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)