Monday, September 20th 2021
Jimmy Greaves tributes and Blast Finals Day – the sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 5:04 am
The football world remembered the great Jimmy Greaves after the death of the current all-time leading scorer in England’s top flight was confirmed on Sunday (Tim Goode/PA)
The football world paid tribute to Jimmy Greaves, who died on Sunday, while Kent clinched the Vitality Blast on another dramatic Finals’ Day and the Gallagher Premiership returned with champions Harlequins victorious.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures across another busy weekend of sport.

Tributes were paid to Jimmy Greaves after Tottenham confirmed the former forward had died on Sunday morning, with West Ham fans paying their respects before their match with Manchester United
Tributes were paid to Jimmy Greaves after Tottenham confirmed the goalscoring great had died on Sunday morning with West Ham fans paying respect to their former striker before the match with Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
A minute's applause took place for Jimmy Greaves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where two of his old clubs did battle. He scored 266 goals for Spurs having found the net on 132 occasions for Chelsea
A minute’s applause took place for Greaves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where two of his old clubs did battle. He scored 266 goals for Spurs having found the net on 132 occasions for Chelsea (Tim Goode/PA)
Antonio Rudiger was a surprise scorer for Chelsea in their impressive 3-0 win at Tottenham which keeps them joint-top of the Premier League
Antonio Rudiger was a surprise scorer for Chelsea in their impressive 3-0 win at Tottenham which keeps them joint-top of the Premier League (Tim Goode/PA)
Liverpool are the other side at the summit and Sadio Mane grabbed the opener against Crystal Palace. It was his 100th goal for the Reds, but more crucially made him the first player in Premier League history to score against the same opponent in nine consecutive matches
Liverpool are level with Chelsea after Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace, where Sadio Mane’s scored his 100th goal for the Reds (Peter Byrne/PA)
West Ham looked set to grab a point at home to Manchester United but David Moyes' decision to bring on Mark Noble to take a stoppage-time penalty backfired with David De Gea denying the Hammers captain, who had taken the ball off Declan Rice
David Moyes’ decision to bring on Mark Noble to take a stoppage-time penalty backfired when David De Gea denied the Hammers captain and secured the visitors a 2-1 win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Southampton held Manchester City to a goalless draw at a packed Etihad Stadium after Raheem Sterling's late effort was ruled out for offside
Southampton held Manchester City to a goalless draw at a packed Etihad Stadium after Raheem Sterling’s late effort was ruled out for offside (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Two own-goals helped England Women start life under new boss Sarina Wiegman with an 8-0 win over Macedonia at St Mary's
England Women started life under new boss Sarina Wiegman with an 8-0 win over North Macedonia at St Mary’s on Friday (John Walton/PA)
England Women got an insight into the high standards set to be demanded by Sarina Wiegman after she declared the performance
Wiegman declared the performance “OK” against North Macedonia and said she expected more goals despite an 8-0 victory (John Walton/PA)
Livingston’s Andrew Shinnie scores the only goal of the game against Celtic in the cinch Premiership
Livingston’s Andrew Shinnie scored the only goal of the game against Celtic in the cinch Premiership (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lionel Messi home debut for Paris St Germain ended in a 2-1 win over Lyon but the former Barcelona star was taken off after 76 minutes and failed to score
Lionel Messi’s home debut for Paris St Germain ended in a 2-1 win over Lyon but the former Barcelona star was taken off after 76 minutes and failed to score (Francois Mori/AP/PA)
The Gallagher Premiership campaign started at Ashton Gate on Friday where an understrengthened and recently promoted Saracens shocked last season's play-off semi-finalists Bristol with a 26-9 away win
The Gallagher Premiership campaign started at Ashton Gate on Friday where an understrength and recently promoted Saracens shocked last season’s play-off semi-finalists Bristol with a 26-9 away win (David Davies/PA)
Leicester Tigers’ Nic Dolly scored twice in a superb 34-19 win over Exeter to lay down a marker at the beginning of the 2021-22 term
Leicester Tigers’ Nic Dolly scored twice in a superb 34-19 triumph over Exeter to lay down a marker at the beginning of the 2021-22 term (Mark Kerton/PA)
Newcastle Falcons’ pushed Harlequins close in their opener but the champions started the defence of their Gallagher Premiership crown with a 26-20 win on the road
Newcastle Falcons’ pushed Harlequins close in their opener but the champions started the defence of their Gallagher Premiership crown with a 26-20 win on the road (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England Women moved 2-0 up in their one-day international series with New Zealand at the scenic New Road venue in Worcester
England Women moved two up in their one-day international series with New Zealand at the scenic New Road venue in Worcester (David Davies/PA)
Jordan Cox first produced heroics with the bat and in the field to help Kent Spitfires win the Vitality Blast, palming the ball back into play from the boundary for team-mate Matt Milnes to catch and dismiss Somerset’s Lewis Gregory
Jordan Cox produced heroics with the bat and in the field to help Kent Spitfires win the Vitality Blast, palming the ball back into field for team-mate Matt Milnes to catch and dismiss Somerset’s Lewis Gregory in spectacular fashion (Mike Egerton/PA)
It was another spectacular Finals Day at Edgbaston
It was another spectacular Finals Day at Edgbaston (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kent Spitfires captain Sam Billings and team-mates celebrate after a 25-run win over Somerset in the Vitality Blast Final
Kent Spitfires captain Sam Billings and team-mates celebrate after a 25-run win over Somerset in the Vitality Blast Final ended their 14-year wait for another T20 title (Mike Egerton/PA)

