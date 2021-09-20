Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Football rumours: United still keen for Erling Haaland despite Ronaldo’s arrival

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 7:14 am Updated: September 20, 2021, 8:05 am
Erling Haaland could still move to Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)
What the papers say

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford is reportedly not an obstacle to Manchester United’s pursuit of Erling Haaland. The Expresss says despite Ronaldo’s return the club still want to sign the 21-year-old from Borussia Dortmund next summer, with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer understood to be a big fan of the Norway striker.

Putting in the groundwork with Jude Bellingham could pay off for United, according to the Sun. The paper reports the club wooed the teenager in 2020, including time with Solskjaer and former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson touring the training ground, before he opted to join Dortmund. The 18-year-old England international and his family were impressed by the Red Devils’ efforts and a source has told the Sun “maybe in the future that will work in their favour”.

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race to sign winger Kinsgley Coman from Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga side’s ex-sporting director has suggested the France international will be offloaded, with the Mirror reporting Liverpool and the Blues are on “red alert” to sign the 24-year-old.

The paper also reports, while citing Fichajes, Arsenal are preparing to bid for Club Bruges’ 22-year-old winger Noa Lang. The Gunners are reportedly willing to offer the former Dutch under-21 £20m to join them at the end of the season.

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: The Express says Manchester United are prepared to offer their France international £400,000-a-week to keep him at Old Trafford and make him the highest paid Premier League player of all time, but Spain’s Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona are also ready to swoop for the 28-year-old midfielder.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Monaco’s France under-21 midfielder will be targeted by Chelsea and Juventus in January, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

