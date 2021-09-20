Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fabio Carvalho remains sidelined for Fulham’s clash with Leeds

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 2:37 pm
Fabio Carvalho will miss out for Fulham (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham will once again be without teenage star Fabio Carvalho for Tuesday night’s EFL Cup clash with Leeds.

Carvalho missed Saturday’s home defeat to Reading with a toe injury and remains sidelined with boss Marco Silva set to make changes.

Jay Stansfield, Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson could all be given a chance to impress against the Premier League side at Craven Cottage.

Silva is still without Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Tom Cairney (knee), who are longer-term injury absentees.

Adam Forshaw could make a rare appearance for Leeds after making a successful comeback in an under-23 match against Liverpool.

Marco Bielsa may turn to the Middlesbrough man among mounting injury concerns, with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Jack Harrison all sidelined.

Luke Ayling and Raphinha are also set to miss out after picking up injuries in the draw at Newcastle, while Pascal Struijk is suspended.

Daniel James is likely to start while the likes of Tyler Roberts and teenager Crysencio Summerville are also pushing to feature.

